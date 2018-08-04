Jessica Lange Will Return for ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’

0

I do so hope the scenery on American Horror Story: Apocalypse is insured, because Jessica Lange is back to chew it to pieces. Speaking at the TCA (Television Critics Association) press tour, executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall confirmed that the three-time Emmy winner would return for the Coven/Murder House crossover. FX has also reportedly [via Deadline] “invited all the witches to return,” referring to fellow AHS: Coven co-stars Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe, and Emma Roberts. No guarantees yet, “But the invitation is out there.”

What the TCA panel definitely, 100% could not confirm, despite using some linguistic gymnastics that will make your head spin, is what in the actual heck American Horror Story: Apocalypse is about. As is typical for Ryan Murphy’s long-running spook-a-palooza anthology, the exact nature of season 8 is being kept tightly under wraps.

“The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins,” Woodall said, working incredibly hard to say exactly nothing.

“It’s the apocalypse in the truest sense of the word,” added longtime American Horror Story star, Sarah Paulson. Just for shits and gigs, this is the first result for “apocalypse” in Webster’s Dictionary:

One of the Jewish and Christian writings of 200 b.c. to a.d. 150 marked by pseudonymity, symbolic imagery, and the expectation of an imminent cosmic cataclysm in which God destroys the ruling powers of evil and raises the righteous to life in a messianic kingdom

So, you know, season 8 could be about…that.

Winning the award for most baffling explanation goes to Kathy Bates, who told the assembled TCA crowd, “It’s not Night of the Rabbits.”

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I think Kathy Bates is referring to the so-bad-it’s-good 1972 sci-fi film Night of the Lepus—based on the even more amazingly named 1964 novel, Year of the Angry Rabbit—which is about a world overrun with giant, mutated rabbits.

So, to recap, American Horror Story: Apocalypse will include: Jessica Lange [✔], The Apocalypse [✔], giant, mutated rabbits [X].