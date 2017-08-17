‘The Jetsons’ to Make the Jump from Animation to Live-Action in ABC Series

0

Two of the most famous families in TV history happen to be animated characters from extreme ends of the timeline. Hanna-Barbera’s Stone Age family The Flintstones debuted on ABC in 1960, followed by the Space Age family The Jetsons which debuted on the network in 1962, ABC’s first program to be broadcast in color. The two hit shows appeared in a crossover animated TV movie The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones in 1987 but only The Flintstones found itself getting the live-action feature film treatment in 1994 and 2000. Now, The Jetsons are getting a similar opportunity to become flesh and blood.

EW reports that ABC has placed a put pilot order for The Jetsons, meaning that, if the show doesn’t go to series, there are financial penalties attached. The multi-camera sitcom adaptation of the classic cartoon will be set 100 years in the future and we’ll see the family and their daily lives through a modern viewpoint. Writer Gary Janetti will executive produce alongside Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and co-executive producer Jackie Levine. Nickleby, Inc. and Compari Entertainment will work on the project in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Jetsons live-action TV series has been in the works for a couple of months now, but ABC has moved pretty quickly with this commitment. Your mind should already be spinning with casting choices for George Jetson, Jane his wife, daughter Judy, his boy Elroy, and what’s almost certain to be a reinterpretation of Rosie the Robot.

The live-action series isn’t the only development on the futuristic family front though: an animated feature film is in the works with Sausage Party co-director Conrad Vernon developing and possibly directing. The Jetsons themselves reunited earlier this year for their first production in nearly 30 years in Warner Bros. Animation’s home video release The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! Here’s hoping there’s more to come from America’s favorite future family!

