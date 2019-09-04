‘Jexi’ Trailers Attempt to Explain Just What the Hell a Jexi Is

0

If you ever wanted to see a crossover between Her and Maximum Overdrive but with an R-rated comedic slant, man do I have a new movie for you: CBS Films’ Jexi. A green-band trailer just popped up today, though the red-band trailer from a couple of weeks back is still a better cut of the vulgar comedy. It centers on a dysfunctional man who finds himself with a sassy new AI assistant baked into his phone, but presumed hilarity ensues when the titular program starts to ruin his life. I’m fine with the idea here in theory, but the execution seems lacking and the lazy writing aims for the lowest-hanging fruit, though I do appreciate the riff on a clueless blog-owner forcing his freelance writers to churn out garbage…

Written and directed by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore (Bad Moms, The Hangover), and starring Adam Devine, Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Peña, and Rose Byrne, Jexi plays in theaters starting October 11, 2019.

Here’s the newly released green-band trailer for Jexi:

And here’s the previously released red-band trailer if you’re into that sort of thing:

Here’s the official synopsis: