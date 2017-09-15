‘Jigsaw’ Character Posters Introduce the Jigsaw Army

0

The mysteries of Jigsaw continue to grow. The Saw franchise returns this Halloween for the eighth installment, and after seven years away, the dominant horror franchise of the early aughts is getting a bit of a revamp and it’s not just the snazzy new title. Neither Carey Elwes nor Costas Mandylor, aka Jigsaw’s best-known apprentices, are expected to return and the powers that be are keeping the plot under wraps with a simple logline that reads: “One of the highest grossing Horror franchises of all time is back, taking the Jigsaw killer’s signature brand of twisted scenarios to the next level.” Tres mysterious.

A new set of posters has arrived today and they’re not answering any questions. In fact, they’re only raising more. Introducing the “Jigsaw army”, the new character posters show off a bunch of folks in the traditional Jigsaw puppet makeup. I guess there are many Jigsaws now. Maybe you’re Jigsaw. Maybe I’m Jigsaw. Until we find out more about this movie, there’s just no way to tell.

We do know that Jigsaw is a bit of a tonal reboot for the franchise, with Predestination and Daybreakers directors Michael and Peter Spierig taking over directing duties. “We’ve got some pretty wild traps in the film — we don’t shy away from the gore,” Michael Spierig previously said. “It’s such a perfect Halloween scarefest. It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there’s very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

From a script by Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell, Jigsaw stars Mandela Van Peebles, Hannah Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, Callum Keith Rennie, Matt Passmore, Hannah Emily Anderson, Josiah Black, Shaquan Lewis, Michael Bolsvert, and James Gomez. The horror hit returns to theaters on October 27th. Check out the new posters below.