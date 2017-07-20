‘Jigsaw’: First Trailer Resurrects a Deadly Threat

0

Fans of the Saw franchise, originally created by neo-horror veterans James Wan and Leigh Whannell, will find a lot of familiar territory in the first trailer for the eighth installment, Jigsaw. That’s not just because some of the deadly traps and manipulative measures used in the previous seven films make an appearance here, but because the title killer himself appears to be behind a new rash of gruesome guilt-kills. The investigators into these serial killings are flummoxed by this fact, considering that John Kramer (Tobin Bell) was killed years ago in Saw III.

This twist on the tale is nothing new; Saw has been bringing Kramer’s character back in clever ways that played into his supposed posthumous planning. What’s interesting here is the timing: The previous seven Saw films were all released annually from 2004 to 2010, ending in Saw 3D. There has now been seven years since that film, which gives the property (and the writing team) plenty of room to breathe and come up with a fresh approach. Whether they succeeded in that goal or not remains to be seen.

Check out the first trailer for Jigsaw below:

Directed by Peter and Michael Spierig (Predestination, Daybreakers), from a script by Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell, Jigsaw stars Mandela Van Peebles, Hannah Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Brittany Allen, Callum Keith Rennie, Matt Passmore, Hannah Emily Anderson, Josiah Black, Shaquan Lewis, Michael Bolsvert, and James Gomez. The horror hit will terrorize theaters on October 27th, just in time for Halloween.

For more on Jigsaw, be sure to take a look at the following links for our recent write-ups: