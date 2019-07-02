Jillian Bell Joins ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

0

The cast of Bill & Ted 3 just keeps getting better and better. It was announced today that the tremendously talented Jillian Bell is joining the ensemble of the sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, playing a couples therapist named Dr. Taylor Wood. The follow-up finds Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprising their iconic, titular roles nearly three decades after the first sequel, 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

The sequel also sees the return of screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, who crafted a story that finds Bill and Ted setting out on a new adventure having yet to fulfill their destiny. A visitor from the future warns that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe, but on this new journey they’re also joined by their now-grown daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine.

Bell stole scenes left and right on the Comedy Central series Workaholics and subsequently had a stellar role in the comedy sequel 22 Jump Street. This summer she turns in a terrific performance as the lead in the character-driven comedy/drama Brittany Runs a Marathon, and she’s makes a fantastic addition to what is already an impressive cast.

In addition to the aforementioned performers, Bill & Ted Face the Music also sees the return of William Sadler and stars Anthony Carrigan, Scott Mescudi (“Kid Cudi”), Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch, and Hal Landon Jr.

Production on the sequel officially got underway this week with Galaxy Quest helmer Dean Parisot in the director’s chair. The film will be produced by Scott Kroopf (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Teds Bogus Journey) alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli are serving as executive producers. Bill & Ted Face the Music will be financed by media entrepreneur and producer David Haring along with Patrick W. Dugan of Dugan Entertainment. Orion Pictures will release the highly anticipated film through United Artists Releasing on August 21, 2020.