Jillian Bell Talks Running, Her ‘Bridesmaids’ Appearance and Dogs on Ladies Night

I saw a movie at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival that changed my life. That may sound hyperbolic, but it’s true because after catching a screening of Brittany Runs a Marathon, I was inspired to sign up for a marathon.

The movie stars Jillian Bell as Brittany, a young woman living in New York City who’s having a tough time getting her life together. She parties super hard, her career isn’t exactly taking off and then, on top of that, she gets an alarming report from her doctor who encourages her to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Running isn’t Brittany’s thing whatsoever, but you have to start somewhere, right? One day she musters the motivation to run just one New York City block and that winds up paving the way to Brittany finding the motivation to train for a full marathon.

I didn’t just cry at the end of Brittany Runs a Marathon; I sobbed throughout most of the third act of the movie. Helping this one make an even more indelible impression on me, soon after seeing Brittany Runs a Marathon at Sundance, I got to tell Bell how much the movie inspired me at SXSW. Her genuine excitement and warmth was just the encouragement I needed to kick off my training strong. At this point, I’m about midway through the training schedule, right at that point when the mileage requirements creep up so high that I’m losing a little sleep over it, but again, in swoops Bell for an extra dose of motivation by appearing on Collider Ladies Night!

We chat about everything from her success with studio comedies to tracking down a project like Brittany that goes well beyond the traditional comedy. We also talk about her brief appearance in Bridesmaids, her fear of spiders, her favorite horror movies, the best running advice she got, and so much more. Be sure to catch the full episode of Collider Ladies Night with Bell at the top of this article. (You can also find a handy breakdown of the full chat below!)