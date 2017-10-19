‘Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond’ Trailer Has the Madness of Jim Carrey’s Method Acting

0

Jim Carrey famously threw himself into his performance as Andy Kaufman when he was filming the Kaufman biopic Man on the Moon. However, the behind the scenes footage of Carrey’s method acting has remained under wraps until now. Netflix has released a trailer for Chris Smith’s documentary, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, and it shows the volatile mixture of Carrey’s devotion to portraying Kaufman and Kaufman’s need to constantly perform.

On the one hand, the documentary looks like it could be an interesting examination of comedians who always need to be “on” and the limits of method acting. On the other hand, I fear the documentary could miss the point completely and see Carrey’s obnoxiousness as misunderstood brilliance. Going “method” is seen as a badge of honor, but it doesn’t necessarily get the best performance, and in some ways becomes a way to stroke an actor’s (and it’s always an actor; you never hear about actresses going method because they don’t get that luxury) ego than what ultimately benefits the production. Additionally, we have the benefit of hindsight, and while Carrey is very good in Man on the Moon, it’s not his best performance. That honor still belongs to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which is raw, immediate, and didn’t require Carrey to put on a persona.

Check out the Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond trailer below. The documentary hits Netflix on November 17th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond: