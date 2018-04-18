Watch: Jim Carrey Surprises Jeff Daniels on ‘Conan’, Talks ‘Dumb and Dumber’

0

Sometimes it’s just nice to know that onscreen duos actually like each other in real life. That’s certainly not always the case—it’s called “acting” for a reason—but it does happen to be true of Dumb and Dumber stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, so much so that Carrey took it upon himself to crash Daniels’ recent appearance on Conan and chat about their friendship. This isn’t one of those pre-planned bits that was put together backstage, as you can see the genuine surprise on Daniels’ face. But it’s also nice to see that once Carrey sits down, he’s not interested in taking over the interview or going for big laughs. He just wants to talk about how much he loves Jeff Daniels.

Of course there are some hilarious jabs sprinkled throughout, navigated expertly by Conan O’Brien, and they also take some time to discuss how they first met making Dumb and Dumber. Daniels has no qualms about admitting he owes much of his career to Carrey, who was a massive star on the rise at the time that he made Dumb and Dumber. During the casting process for that movie Carrey wanted an actor, not a comedian, to play Harry, and Daniels understood exactly what that character needed in relation to Carrey’s Lloyd.

The two even talk a bit about the somewhat forgettable sequel Dumb and Dumber To, which they say they had a blast making even if critics weren’t too kind. Basically this is just a nice seven minutes of late night television. There’s no games, no wacky antics, and no shameless marketing. It’s two incredibly talented actors and friends who enjoy talking to each other. Check it out below.