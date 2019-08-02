‘Kidding’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Ariana Grande’s Surprising Guest Role

0

There is plenty to look at in the colorful first trailer for Kidding season 2 starring Jim Carrey, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, and Frank Langella. When the trailer isn’t offering a preview of the continuing trials and tribulations of Jeff Pickles, a celebrated children’s TV show host whose personal life isn’t quite as kid-friendly, it’s offering a glimpse at one of the season’s surprise guests: Ariana Grande.

The Kidding season 2 trailer offers a window into the highs and lows that await Jeff (Carrey). As Jeff’s brand continues to grow thanks to his father-in-law and producer of his TV show (played by Langella), his personal life continues to hit major speedbumps. The trailer for the Michel Gondry-created series teases more blurring between reality and fantasy as Jeff tries to stay afloat as a husband, father, and beloved public figure.

Late in the trailer, amidst all of the puppets, antics, and bombast comes a surprise reveal in the form of Grande. She’ll be playing a character currently referred to as “The Pickle Fairy.” She’s seen reaching out to touch the nose of a puppet. It seems to be part of Jeff’s hit TV show Mr. Pickles Puppet Time but who really knows? This could be fantasy intervening with Jeff’s darker reality. Either way, seeing Grande appear out of the blue wearing a bright green costume reminiscent of Kermit the Frog and big ol’ pickle wings is a sight nobody could ever really prepare for. And yet, it just might be the most glorious thing you’ll see all week? Jury’s still out but I’m all in.

Kidding season 2 premieres on Showtime on Sunday, November 3 at 10/9c. Check out the full trailer below.