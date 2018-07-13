Jim Jarmusch Assembles Cast for Zombie Comedy ‘The Dead Don’t Die’

0

Although the zombie genre has arguably been oversaturated in recent years, there’s always room for more when the contributor is Jim Jarmusch. Focus Features has announced the production has begun on the new feature from the Only Lovers Left Alive filmmaker, and that the project, entitled The Dead Don’t Die, has lined up a cast of past collaborators.

The zombie comedy will reunite Jarmusch with Adam Driver (Paterson), Bill Murray (Broken Flowers), Chloë Sevigny (Broken Flowers), Tilda Swinton (Only Lovers Left Alive and Broken Flowers), and Steve Buscemi (Mystery Train). The film will also welcome a newcomer to Jarmusch’s company with Selena Gomez also on board to co-star. While some reports have claimed that Daniel Craig and Rosie Perez are also attached, those two actors are not mentioned in the press release from Focus Features.

There are no details on what the plot will entail, but given this is a Jarmusch movie, a plot synopsis would probably come up woefully short anyway. However, it’s probably a good time for me to get back on the Jarmusch train. While the only feature of his I’ve really gone for is Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai and I was left cold by Down by Law and Stranger Than Paradise, I think it’s worth checking out this 21st century output, which includes not only Broken Flowers and Only Lovers Left Alive, but also Coffee and Cigarettes, The Limits of Control, and Paterson.

What he plans to do with the zombie genre is a mystery, but given what he did with vampires in Only Lovers Left Alive, it should be inventive and unique based on the acclaim that movie received. Plus, with this kind of outstanding cast, The Dead Don’t Die should be a must-see movie when it gets released (presumably sometime next year).