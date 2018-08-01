Jim Lee and Dan DiDio on DC Comics and Why They Loved and Hated ‘Infinity War’

0

With Geoff Johns departing his executive position at DC Comics for a purely creative role, fans of the iconic comic company can still rest assured that two men are still keeping the home of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman operate smoothly: co-publishers Jim Lee and Dan DiDio. But what exactly does it mean to run the second largest comic book publisher in the world? At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, our own Steve Weintraub sat down with Lee and DiDio, who were incredibly open about what goes on behind the scenes at DC Comics, as well as their views on the future of comic books as a whole. Just don’t tell them you prefer the movies to the comics.

Over the course of the wide-ranging interview, Lee and DiDio discussed everything from what goes on behind-the-scenes at DC, Doomsday Clock, the Black Label imprint, why they both loved and hated Avengers: Infinity War at the same time, the difference between comics books and their big-screen counterparts, Superman, the runs that they re-read the most, and more. Check out the player above for the full interview. Below is everything we discussed:

What exactly do Lee and DiDio do at DC Comics every day?

What is it like behind the scenes when you’re discussing doing more with the world of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic Watchmen?

How has the immense growth of geek and nerd culture over the years affected the sales of the source material?

How far ahead are they constantly planning the future of DC Comics?

Is there any update from Warner Bros. about another stand-alone Superman film?

What can they explain about DC’s new Black Label imprint?

In an emergency, which of the comics in their personal collection would they have to save?

What particular comic run do they suggest to a person who wants to get into comic books for the first time?

Which run do they personally go back and re-read most often?

