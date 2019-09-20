‘The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik Reunite for Fox Comedy ‘Carla’

0

With The Big Bang Theory behind them–even as the residuals roll in for years to come–series stars Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are setting their sights on another TV project. Fox has picked up the half-hour comedy series Carla, a redo of one of the top-rated BBC series of the last decade, Miranda, from creator/star Miranda Hart.

As Deadline reports, Bialik will star in Carla as the title character who opts to use the money her parents saved for her wedding in order to open a cat cafe in Louisville, Kentucky, as you do. She’s further described as “a 39-year-old woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want – and still be happy.” Parsons, meanwhile, will be an executive producer on the series alongside Bialik. Darlene Hunt (The Conners, Good Girls Revolt) is set to write the series and will also serve as executive producer.

Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn had the following to say:

“In pursuing a hand-crafted approach to our scripted development, Charlie and I knew Carla, written by Darlene Hunt, was a project with great potential that could become the centerpiece of our comedy slate – and Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik coming to Fox Entertainment is obviously an enormous part of that equation. Carla is an unapologetically big, broad multi-cam with a strong female point-of-view, pushing the format in a way that will be distinctive.”

Fox Entertaiment will produce along with Warner Bros. Television. And for those of you who are keeping track at home, Fox Entertainment remains part of the former Fox assets that were not part of Disney’s buy-up of all things Fox. The division exists under the recently rebranded Fox Corporation. Keep an eye out for Carla to arrive on Fox in Fall of 2020.