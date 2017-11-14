Watch: J.J. Abrams Directs Jimmy Kimmel’s Childhood Comic Book with Ben Affleck & More

0

Jimmy Kimmel’s 50th birthday was celebrated in grand fashion last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and it wouldn’t be a celebration without Ben Affleck. The Justice League actor has been a longtime friend of Kimmel’s, and while appearing on the show, he revealed that he shot a very special project for Kimmel’s birthday directed by none other than J.J. Abrams. The Star Wars: The Force Awakens filmmaker then came out, and the two explained to Kimmel that they got their hands on a comic book that Kimmel created when he was a kid called The Terrific Ten. And for Kimmels birthday, they turned it into a movie.

Yes indeed, below you can watch the trailer for Jimmy Kimmel’s very own superhero movie, The Terrific Ten. It’s actually a pretty brilliant idea, to get Abrams to come in and put together an adaptation of this kid’s comic book with zero edits. And plenty of familiar faces showed up to fill the roles, including Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Zach Galifianakis, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Cousin Sal, Jon Hamm, Shaq, Ty Burrell, Billy Crudup, Jake Tapper, Wanda Sykes, and of course, Matt Damon.

Affleck of course is promoting his own superhero movie, Justice League, which hits theaters this Friday. His future as Batman is a little in doubt as the actor recently revealed that he’s looking for a “cool way to segue out” of the role. Indeed superhero roles don’t last forever, but seeing as how Affleck’s Batman was only just introduced one movie ago, his exit is a tad premature. Though maybe he caught the Terrific Ten but and plans on turning this thing into a proper feature film.

The whole thing is pretty delightful, and a welcome dose of silliness in these crazy times. Check out the video below.