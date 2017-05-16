Jimmy Kimmel Returning to Host the 2018 Oscars

0

While this year’s production of the Academy Awards broke the record for longest time before officially securing a host, the Academy is taking no chances for the 2018 ceremony and has secured its master of ceremonies incredibly early. Indeed, ABC announced today that Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 2018 Oscars, with producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd also returning to produce the show.

Kimmel made for a fine host for this year’s telecast, and was especially great on his feet during the whole Best Picture envelope debacle. The surprise here is De Luca and Todd. I thought their production was solid, with a nice mix of celebrating the legacy of film and honoring the year’s nominees, but “envelope-gate” seemed to signal that they wouldn’t be back. Alas, just as Pricewaterhouse Coopers is staying on as the accounting firm even though the Best Picture flub was their fault, it appears that Oscars are keeping De Luca and Todd as well.

The Academy took its sweet time in setting producers and a host for this year’s ceremony, so it was honestly surprising just how smooth things went given the lack of preparation time. Now, for the 90th Academy Awards, Kimmel, De Luca, and Todd have almost an entire year to prepare, so it’ll be interesting to see what they come up with.

It was no secret that ABC really wanted the Academy to choose Kimmel as this year’s Oscars host, so no doubt the network is happy that its late night personality will be back once more. I’m totally fine with this choice—Kimmel is edgy but not offputting, and funny but not groan-worthy. What about you, folks? Do you want to see Kimmel return as host? Who’s your dream Oscars host? Sound off in the comments below.

The 90th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 4, 2018.