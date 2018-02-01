New J.J. Abrams Series ‘Demimonde’ Lands at HBO with Straight-to-Series Pickup

0

It’s no surprise that networks and studios wants to be in the J.J. Abrams business given his track record of success, and while there were murmurs that his new show Demimonde might land at Apple as part of their forthcoming streaming service, THR reports that the sci-fi drama has landed at HBO with a straight-to-series order.

Per THR, “the Abrams drama is about a family — consisting of a mother who works as a scientist, her husband and their young daughter — who all get into a terrible car crash. After the mother winds up in a coma, her daughter begins digging through her experiments in the basement and winds up transporting to another land amid a world’s battle against a monstrous, oppressive force. Her father then follows her into this new world.” That sounds like a neat premise, and HBO describes it as “an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama”, i.e. “We desperately need to keep the Game of Thrones fans around after that series is over.”

Abrams reportedly chose HBO over Apple since he was impressed with their work on Westworld, which he serves as an executive producer on. While Abrams has been an EP on multiple shows over the past several years including Roadies, Person of Interest, 11.22.63, and the upcoming Castle Rock, Demimonde will mark the first time since Fringe that a show will work from one of his scripts. It’s unknown who will serve as showrunner at this time. It’s unlikely Abrams would oversee the series day-to-day given his busy film schedule, especially with Star Wars: Episode IX on the horizon.

It will be interesting to see how Demimonde pans out, and it’s certainly a savvy move by both Abrams and HBO to just commit to a series order (the number of episodes have yet to be determined) rather than leave the show in the ether like projects from David Fincher and Steve McQueen that never saw the light of day.