Awesometacular: Jeremy Talks J.J. Abrams Directing ‘Star Wars: Episode 9′

Jumping off the success of IT

, Jeremy Jahns discusses what other Stephen King books might be worth bringing to screen. He also talks about J.J. Abrams returning to direct Star Wars Episode IX with Kristian Harloff, learns about the DC Elseworlds comics with Jon Schnepp, and plays some Rocket League with Pam Horton.

Jeremy Jahns discuses the game Metroid and if it might be worth turning it into a TV series. After that, Jeremy and Collider’s Mark Ellis face off in a round of Movie Pics during which they must construct a movie title based on pictograms.

The MovieFanz return to review the Special Edition re-release of Star Wars: A New Hope. Then Jeremy is joined by Collider’s Kristian Harloff to talk about the decision to bring back J.J. Abrams to direct Star Wars Episode IX.