Movie Talk: Joaquin Phoenix Joker Makeup Revealed in Camera Test Video

by      September 24, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • A set video from the Joker movie was released by TMZ showing Joaquin Phoenix in full Joker garb terrorizing a subway station.
  • Warner Bros. also released camera test footage with sound of Joaquin Phoenix transforming into the Joker.
  • Todd Phillips released a first image of Zazie Beetz in the Joker movie on his Instagram.
  • Warner Bros. announced that Birds of Prey will get a Feb. 7, 2020 release date. The film will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn.
  • Paramount released a new Bumblebee trailer that takes the Transformers franchise back to the 80s and reveals some new characters that will be highlighted in the film.
  • MGM and Orion Pictures released a first image of the reimagined Chucky doll for their Child’s Play reboot that is directed by Lars Klevberg and stars Aubrey Plaza.
