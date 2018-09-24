Movie Talk: Joaquin Phoenix Joker Makeup Revealed in Camera Test Video

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- According to reports, The House with a Clock in Its Walls starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett overperformed at the box office with a $27 million opening weekend.
- A set video from the Joker movie was released by TMZ showing Joaquin Phoenix in full Joker garb terrorizing a subway station.
- Warner Bros. also released camera test footage with sound of Joaquin Phoenix transforming into the Joker.
- Todd Phillips released a first image of Zazie Beetz in the Joker movie on his Instagram.
- Warner Bros. announced that Birds of Prey will get a Feb. 7, 2020 release date. The film will see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn.
- Paramount released a new Bumblebee trailer that takes the Transformers franchise back to the 80s and reveals some new characters that will be highlighted in the film.
- MGM and Orion Pictures released a first image of the reimagined Chucky doll for their Child’s Play reboot that is directed by Lars Klevberg and stars Aubrey Plaza.