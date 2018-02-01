Gus Van Sant, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill and Jack Black Talk ‘Don’t Worry’ at Sundance

0

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was writer/director Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot. The film is based on the true story of artist/cartoonist John Callahan (Joaquin Phoenix) who became a quadriplegic and nearly lost his life after a night of drinking with his friend (Jack Black). Eventually he enters treatment for his alcohol addiction in AA and finds comfort from his girlfriend (Rooney Mara) and a charismatic sponsor (Jonah Hill). Along the way he starts drawing irreverent and shocking cartoons which get published in the New Yorker, Penthouse, and Playboy. As you might expect from a movie that stars Joaquin Phoenix and Jonah Hill, the performances are fantastic and reason enough to seek out this film.

Shortly before seeing the film at the world premiere at Sundance, I got to talk with Gus Van Sant, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill and Jack Black about the film. They shared some funny memorable moments from filming (Jack Black share a great story about ripping a bit of improv from Joaquin Phoenix), the challenges of trying to make Don’t Worry in 25 days, what it was about the material that got Gus Van Sant and the cast involved, what it was like shooting the group scenes, what Van Sant learned from early screenings, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Gus Van Sant, Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill and Jack Black:

How this is Gus’ first screenplay in ten years so what was it about the story that got him to write it?

Did he envision any actors in the roles while writing the script?

How did the actors get involved in the project?

How they shot the movie in only 25 days and the challenges of such a short production schedule.

How do the actors like to work on set in terms of how many takes they like to do?

How did they shoot the group scenes?

They share memorable moments from filming including a bit about Jack Black about ripping a bit of improv from Joaquin Phoenix.

Jonah Hill talks about the last scene he shot and what it meant to him.

What did Gus learn from any early screenings that impacted the finished film?

