‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith Joins Michael B. Jordan in ‘Without Remorse’

Remember the name Jodie Turner-Smith, because you’re going to be hearing it a lot over the next several months. Sources say that Turner-Smith delivers a breakout performance opposite Daniel Kaluuya in Queen & Slim, which could thrust her into awards contention. But even if it doesn’t, it’s going to lead to a ton of opportunities for the British actress, who just beat out a slew of competition for the female lead opposite Michael B. Jordan in Paramount’s spy movie Without Remorse.

Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) is directing the adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel, which boasts a script by Sicario scribe Taylor Sheridan.

Jordan is set to play operations officer John Clark, aka John Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA. His Fantastic Four co-star Jamie Bell is in final negotiations to play Robert Ritter, who helped recruit Clark into the CIA before becoming a major figure at the agency within the Clancy universe. Turner-Smith will play a CIA field agent named Greer who is no doubt related to James Greer, the character played by James Earl Jones in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger.

Paramount has high hopes for Without Remorse, which is intended to launch a franchise starring Jordan, whose character returns in Rainbow Six and more than a dozen of Clancy’s other novels. Jordan is also producing the film along with Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

Turner-Smith has spent the past few years working steadily on TV shows like The Last Ship, Nightflyers and Jett, but Queen & Slim is poised to elevate her to a whole different stratosphere, and since booking that film, she has landed a lead role opposite Colin Farrell in Kogonada‘s A24 movie After Yang, as well as the part of Grace Jones in the Marvin Gaye movie Sexual Healing starring Jesse L. Martin. Turner-Smith’s casting was first reported by Variety.

Universal will release Melina Matsoukas‘ romantic drama Queen & Slim on Nov. 27, several weeks after after the film debuts at AFI Fest. Watch the latest trailer by clicking here.