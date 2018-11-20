Joe Alwyn on ‘The Favourite’ and Making a Unique Period Film

0

One of my favorite films of 2018 is director Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite. Loaded with amazing cinematography by Robbie Ryan, brilliant performances by the entire cast, a fantastic script by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, amazing costumes and production design, and remarkable work from every other department, The Favourite is one of those special movies that you absolutely need to see on the biggest screen possible. Also, while Lanthimos had previously shown he was a gifted filmmaker with his previous work (The Killing of a Scared Deer, The Lobster, and Dogtooth) The Favourite only reinforces my belief that his talent behind the camera is still growing. Trust me, see this film.

If you haven’t seen the trailers or read Perri Nemiroff’s glowing review, the film takes place in 18th century England, revolving around the frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) whose life with her close confidant and friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) is upended when a new servant named Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives. Like all films by Lanthimos, any description does not do the film justice because of the way he uses cinema to express the story. The Favourite also stars Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, and Mark Gatiss.

During my interview with Joe Alwyn, he talked about collaborating with Lanthimos, Robbie Ryan’s fantastic cinematography, what it means to be part of a film people are buzzing about during award season, the film’s very unusual rehearsal process, and more.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. The Favourite is opening in limited release this week.

