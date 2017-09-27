Joe and Anthony Russo to Adapt ‘Deadly Class’ for Syfy Pilot Order

0

Joe and Anthony Russo have added another project to their long list of productions. The brothers currently have Avengers: Infinity War in post-production for its May 4, 2018 release date, even as Avengers 4 is currently filming. No big deal. Elsewhere, the Russos are bringing back The Warriors, are shepherding Little Nightmares, and are behind the ambitious Dizzy Pursuit project. So what’s another production on the pile?

As THR reports, the Russos will now be behind an adaptation of the Image Comics property Deadly Class, written by Rick Remender, illustrated by Wesley Craig, colored by Lee Loughridge, and lettered by Rus Wooton. Originally released in early 2014, Deadly Class is kind of like Harry Potter for assassins. (At least that’s what I would have said as my elevator pitch.) This project is headed to the small screen in a pilot order from Syfy.

Remender and Miles Feldsott have already adapted the graphic novel with the Russos set as executive producers. Mike Larocca and Adam Targum will also executive produce, with Targum as showrunner and Lee Toland Krieger (The Age of Adaline) directing.

Here’s the synopsis for Deadly Class (via Amazon):

It’s 1987. Marcus Lopez hates school. His grades suck. The jocks are hassling his friends. He can’t focus in class. But the jocks are the children of Joseph Stalin’s top assassin, the teachers are members of an ancient league of assassins, the class he’s failing is “Dismemberment 101,” and his crush has a double-digit body count. Welcome to the most brutal high school on earth, where the world’s top crime families send the next generation of assassins to be trained. Murder is an art. Killing is a craft. At Kings Dominion School for the Deadly Arts, the dagger in your back isn’t always metaphorical.

The Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Cable Productions episode for the NBCUniversal-owned cable network joins the Tremors reboot and The Purge as other ordered pilots. Other recent pick-ups include George R.R. Martin‘s novella Nightflyers as a series, along with the Superman prequel Krypton and fellow graphic novel, Happy.

