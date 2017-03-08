Movie Talk: Joe Carnahan Exits ‘Bad Boys For Life'; ‘Just Cause’ Adaptation to Star Jason Momoa

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 8th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, Clarke Wolfe, Wendy Lee, Ashley Mova, Natasha Martinez, and John Campea discuss the following:
- Director Joe Carnahan exits Bad Boys For Life
- Just Cause adaptation in the works with Jason Momoa
- Eva Green in talks for Dumbo
- Geostorm trailer released
- New clip released for Life
- The Shitheads movie announced starring Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson
- Michael K. Williams rumored to be villain in the Young Han Solo movie
- Live Twitter Questions