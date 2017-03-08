Movie Talk: Joe Carnahan Exits ‘Bad Boys For Life'; ‘Just Cause’ Adaptation to Star Jason Momoa

0

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 8th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, Clarke Wolfe, Wendy Lee, Ashley Mova, Natasha Martinez, and John Campea discuss the following:

Director Joe Carnahan exits Bad Boys For Life

Just Cause adaptation in the works with Jason Momoa

Eva Green in talks for Dumbo

Geostorm trailer released

New clip released for Life

The Shitheads movie announced starring Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson

Michael K. Williams rumored to be villain in the Young Han Solo movie