Movie Talk: Joe Carnahan Exits ‘Bad Boys For Life'; ‘Just Cause’ Adaptation to Star Jason Momoa

by      March 8, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 8th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, Clarke Wolfe, Wendy Lee, Ashley Mova, Natasha Martinez, and John Campea discuss the following:

  • Just Cause adaptation in the works with Jason Momoa
  • Eva Green in talks for Dumbo
  • New clip released for Life
  • The Shitheads movie announced starring Tracy Morgan and Luke Wilson
  • Michael K. Williams rumored to be villain in the Young Han Solo movie
  • Live Twitter Questions

