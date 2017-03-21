Movie Talk: Joe Manganiello Talks Deathstroke; Robert Downey Jr. to Play Doctor Dolittle

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 21st, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

Joe Manganiello unsure he’ll be Deathstroke in The Batman

Robert Downey Jr. to star in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle

Opening This Week

Tom Cruise has been training for Mission: Impossible 6 stunt for over a year

Live action Mulan may not be a musical

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis in talks for Lionsgate’s The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mail Bag