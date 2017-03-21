More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: Joe Manganiello Talks Deathstroke; Robert Downey Jr. to Play Doctor Dolittle

by      March 21, 2017

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (March 21st, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Joe Manganiello unsure he’ll be Deathstroke in The Batman
  • Opening This Week
  • Live action Mulan may not be a musical
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
justice-league-deathstroke

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Goof Off While Talking 'Life', 'Zodiac',…
Next Article
'Iron Fist': Tom Pelphrey on What Ward Fears Most, Marvel Secrecy, and…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News