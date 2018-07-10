Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Joe Manganiello Joins the Panel to Talk ‘D&D’ and More

by      July 10, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider and special guest Joe Manganiello discuss the following:

  • THR is reporting that Billy Dee Williams will be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX.
  • Deadline reports that Jeremy Renner will be playing Twitch Williams in the Todd McFarlane directed Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx.
  • Interview with Joe Manganiello.
  • The panel offers a 2018 San Diego Comic Con preview highlighting the big studio offerings and the stand out panels from each day of the convention.
  • Live Twitter Questions

