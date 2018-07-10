Movie Talk: Joe Manganiello Joins the Panel to Talk ‘D&D’ and More

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, and Jeff Sneider and special guest Joe Manganiello discuss the following:
- THR is reporting that Billy Dee Williams will be reprising his role as Lando Calrissian in Star Wars: Episode IX.
- Deadline is reporting that J.B. Smoove will be joining the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home as an ensemble lead.
- Deadline reports that Jeremy Renner will be playing Twitch Williams in the Todd McFarlane directed Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx.
- Interview with Joe Manganiello.
- The panel offers a 2018 San Diego Comic Con preview highlighting the big studio offerings and the stand out panels from each day of the convention.
- Live Twitter Questions