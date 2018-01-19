Joel McHale Heads to Netflix with Weekly Topical Series ‘The Joel McHale Show’

0

Not since his days hosting The Soup has Joel McHale had access to such high quality green screens and a captive audience. That’s about to change with the actor/comedian’s new Netflix deal. As the release describes it, The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is “a new, weekly half-hour topical series that takes a sharp, absurdist look at pop culture and news from across the globe. It’s a fast and funny distillation of everything people are talking about that week.”

Arriving on the streaming platform February 18th, The Joel McHale Show will feature celebrity guests, comedy sketches, and clips pulled from “the worldwide realms of TV, sports, politics, celebrity culture, and every corner of the internet.” If you were a fan of The Soup, it’s earlier iteration Talk Soup, or any similar shows like it, I’d say this one’s probably worth checking out … but you won’t be able to binge it. To stay topical, Season 1 will feature 13 half-hour episodes that are rolled out weekly. Executive producers behind the scenes include Paul Feig, KP Anderson, Jessie Henderson, Brad Stevens, and Boyd Vico.

Here’s how McHale himself shared the news:

Hey @Netflix: I think you misunderstood when I demanded “a lot of green” for my new show. #JoelMcHaleShow pic.twitter.com/SICdubeL1m — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 19, 2018

McHale’s been pretty busy since the end of both The Soup and Community, but nothing really seemed to gain purchase in the zeitgeist like either of those shows. He’s done some voice work for popular animated shows like BoJack Horseman and Rick and Morty, fronted a short-lived sitcom with The Great Indoors, and appeared in the recent reboot of The X-Files. McHale has a number of projects slated for release this year, including Assassination Nation, David Wain‘s A Futile and Stupid Gesture (in which he stars as Chevy Chase, which is all sorts of meta), and The Happytime Murders. Here’s hoping McHale’s return to form will be a fruitful one for him and Netflix.