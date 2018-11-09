John Boyega and Letitia Wright Team for Sci-Fi Love Story ‘Hold Back the Stars’

0

One heck of a dynamic duo is teaming up for a new sci-fi film. Indeed, John Boyega and Letitia Wright have signed on to lead an adaptation of the Katie Khan novel Hold Back the Stars, which follows a man and woman who revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth while they are trapped in the void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left. So yeah, bring tissues.

Per THR, Another Earth filmmaker Mike Cahill is onboard to direct, and he’s a strong choice. His 2014 sci-fi love story I Origins was an underrated gem which balanced an epic scope with an intimate romance, and in the interim he helmed the pilots for Syfy’s The Magicians and their upcoming horror series Nightflyers. Hold Back the Stars boasts a screenplay by Christy Hall, and Shawn Levy is producing via his 21 Laps banner.

The project will no doubt soon be set up at a studio, and I imagine many will be vying for this one. Boyega is currently shooting Star Wars: Episode IX and made his producing debut with Pacific Rim: Uprising earlier this year. Wright, meanwhile, was already turning heads with roles in shows like Black Mirror and Humans, but broke out in a huge way as Shuri in Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War. While it hasn’t been confirmed, she’s expected to reprise her role in the in-development Black Panther 2, which sees Ryan Coogler returning to write and direct.

The prospect of Boyega and Wright teaming up for anything is wildly exciting, but the specific premise of Hold Back the Stars sounds pretty neat—especially through Cahill’s lens. Bring it on.