John Boyega Photobombs ‘Star Wars’ Fans for Fun (and Charity, Of Course)

0

As part of the rollout for Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the folks in front of the cameras and behind the scenes at Lucasfilm are pulling out all the stops for their charitable campaign, “Star Wars: Force for Change.” Last week’s video featured Warwick Davis taking viewers on a covert tour of the untitled Han Solo movie set, which featured surprise appearances by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. This week, John Boyega is getting in on the action.

Not satisfied with a simple set tour, Boyega took some time out of his Star Wars Celebration experience to surprise some well-deserving fans by photobombing their photo sessions (with BB-8, no less). What follows is a delightful reaction of surprise and excitement as Finn himself steps out to join them.

Check out the hilarious and touching video below, and be sure to find out how you can donate to charity through Omaze and enter into the Star Wars fan contest:

John Boyega sneaks up on fans posing for photos at Star Wars Celebration and gets awesome pics and better reactions! For your chance to join the cast at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere, LEARN MORE. Entries benefit UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation, on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change. Spend the night at Skywalker Ranch

Visit the set of the upcoming Han Solo movie and have a chance to appear in the film

Join forces with the cast at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Flights and accommodations for winners and guests provided

And for more on all things Star Wars, check out some of our recent write-ups provided at the links below: