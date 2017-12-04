John Boyega on ‘The Last Jedi’ and What He’d Like to See in the Spinoff Movies

0

As everyone on the planet knows, opening next week is director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Unlike most movies where a lot of people know all the twists and turns before opening day, Disney and Lucasfilm have done an amazing job keeping the secrets of The Last Jedi under wraps. It’s actually a small miracle they did it considering the speed at which things leak on the internet.

Knowing the cast was extremely guarded with what they would say about their characters and the film, when I attended the Los Angeles press day, I tried my best to ask some fun questions that I knew they could answer. As you’ll see during my interview with John Boyega he shared his one-word reaction after seeing The Last Jedi, how the stuff Finn did to Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens has repercussions in The Last Jedi, his thoughts on the upcoming Star Wars spinoff movies and what he’d like them to focus on, and when he will be coming on Collider Jedi Council.

Check out what John Boyega had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio Del Toro.

John Boyega:

When will he be coming on the Collider Jedi Council?

How has his Star Wars fandom changed since Force Awakens?

How he’s playing a lot of Battlefront 2 right now.

His thoughts on the upcoming Star Wars movie spinoffs and what they should focus on.

How the stuff Finn did to Captain Phasma in The Force Awakens has repercussions in The Last Jedi. Confirms they’re going to fight.

Shares his reaction to seeing The Last Jedi.

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi: