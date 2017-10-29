John Carpenter Confirms New ‘Halloween’ Movie Will Ignore the Sequels

0

There may be no more storied and distinguished American horror director than John Carpenter. His closest competition would be George Romero and Tobe Hooper but Carpenter’s is easily the most visually accomplished of the three. Carpenter is responsible for at least six classics that transcend the horror and science-fiction genres’ supposed low-brow pleasures, including The Thing, Escape from New York, They Live, Starman, Christine, and most notably, Halloween.

Over the last decade, Rob Zombie has made one admirable remake and a frankly visionary sequel to that remake, but Carpenter has largely left the franchise alone until very recently, when David Gordon Green and Danny McBride brought him a new story that he connected to immediately. The filmmaker is serving as creative consultant and executive producer for the latest Halloween movie, which Green will also direct, and his original muse, Jamie Lee Curtis, is returning to play Laurie Strode, the iconic “final girl” from the original. The movie arrives on October 19th, 2018 and it has quickly skyrocketed to the top of my most anticipated movies of 2018 list. Yes, I actually have a list.

One looming question about this remake is where exactly the story will exist compared to the other Halloween movies and during an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, which you can watch below, Carpenter slipped in a tidbit of information about that very thing. After speaking about how the original movie came together and his upcoming tour behind the recently released anthology of his classic scores for his films, Carpenter confirmed that the new movie will ignore all the sequels, including (presumably) Zombie’s movies. Not much else is known about the direction Carpenter, Green, and McBride are taking this but they have all proven themselves to be imaginative filmmakers before. Whatever they dream up between now and next October may not be as stunning as Carpenter’s original vision but considering its pedigree, it’s unlikely it will be anything less than fascinating.

