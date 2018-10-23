The Witching Hour: Episode 13 – Five Essential John Carpenter Movies

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. This week, it’s all about horror maestro John Carpenter and revisiting five of his essential films in celebration of the new Halloween movie. We don’t talk about Halloween in this episode (though you can check out our full spoiler review of the new sequel here), instead we dive into five of our other favorites from Carpenter’s killer resume: Big Trouble in Little China, The Thing, The Fog, Christine, They Live. We also talk about which of Carpenter’s films is most primed for a remake and why.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below and click here to find us on iTunes. To stay up to date on all things Witching Hour, you can also follow us on Twitter at @HaleighFoutch and @PNemiroff or on Instagram at @HaystackMcGroovy and @pnemiroff, and keep up with the #ColliderWitchingHour hashtag.

For more on some of the topics discussed in the podcast, check out the links below. Head over to the Collider Factory for more podcasts, and stay tuned next week for more of The Witching Hour.