The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 209 – ‘John Carter’ Revisited

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Drew Taylor to talk about Disney’s John Carter now that the movie is on Netflix. We talk about the film’s tumultuous production, why the movie might qualify as Pixar’s first live-action film, the pitfalls of trying to make a live-action movie like you would an animated picture, the fallout from the film’s failure, why it’s an interesting movie despite its shortcomings, and much more.

