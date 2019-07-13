‘Fast and Furious 9’ Cast Photo Reveals John Cena’s Franchise Debut

0

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard or seen from new Fast & Furious 9 cast member John Cena. The actor finally made his franchise debut in a celebratory photo taken on set earlier this week, showing him hanging out with the rest of his Fast & Furious co-stars.

The crew gathered on Friday, July 12, to celebrate the birthday of one of the franchise’s most integral cast members, Michelle Rodriguez. Rodriguez was presented with a cake and the cast gathered together with director Justin Lin to take a fun photo. Naturally, franchise star Vin Diesel didn’t want to miss an opportunity to flex his biceps and for that, we should all heartily thank him. It’s one of many sweet moments which have been streaming in regularly from set through social media, with Diesel also recently sharing Jordana Brewster‘s return to the Fast & Furious franchise in a separate video.

This is the first look fans have had at the entire cast of (I’m guessing) good guys in the upcoming franchise installment. At the time Cena’s casting was announced, no details about his character were revealed aside from the fact he’s playing “a badass.”. Now, it looks like Cena could potentially be putting those skills in badassery to good use for Dom Toretto (Diesel) and the rest of the team since he’s posing in the photo with everyone.

Then again, no Fast & Furious movie is without its twists and turns, so who exactly Cena is playing and what his character brings to the team will remain a mystery. Well, just until the first trailer arrives, at least. The details on Cena’s character aren’t the only mystery since other characters breakdowns on new cast members like Finn Cole (Peaky Blinders), Anna Sawai (Ninja Assassin), and Vinnie Bennett (The Shannara Chronicles) are also being kept under wraps. The suspense!

Fast & Furious 9 will arrive in theaters May 20, 2020.