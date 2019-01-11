John Green Adaptation ‘Turtles All the Way Down’ Taps Hannah Marks to Direct

0

YA juggernaut John Green has another Hollywood adaptation on the way. Actress-filmmaker Hannah Marks will direct Turtles All the Way Down for Fox 2000, Variety reports, inspired by the acclaimed 2017 bestseller from the author of hits like The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns.

Another of Green’s coming-of-age mysteries, Turtles All the Way Down centers on Aza, a 16-year-old girl with OCD who pursues the mysterious disappearance of a billionaire construction magnate, who dropped off the map in the wake of fraud investigations. With the help of her best friend Daisy, Aza searches for the missing billionaire in the hopes of claiming the $100,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Marks will direct from a screenplay by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker. Temple Hill’s Isaac Klausner and Marty Bowen are producing with Green and Rosianna Halse Rojas executive producing. Klausner and Bowen previously worked with green on The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns. Erin Siminoff and Molly Saffron will oversee Turtles for Fox 2000.

Marks is perhaps best known for her acting work on BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and previously co-wrote and co-directed the relationship drama After Everything, which starred Jeremy Allen White and Maika Monroe as a couple falling in love when one of them is diagnosed with a life-changing illness — and that definitely has John Green vibes all over it. At the age of 25, Marks becomes one of the youngest female studio directors of all time. She was previously named one of Rolling Stone’s 25 under 25 Artists Changing the World in 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis for Turtles All the Way Down: