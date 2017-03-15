John Krasinski to Write and Direct Supernatural Thriller Starring Emily Blunt

0

Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski are finally teaming up for a live-action film for the first time, and it’s a bit off the beaten path for both of them. The duo will co-star in the Paramount/Platinum Dunes supernatural thriller A Quiet Place. Krasinski, who is coming off the success of his drama The Hollars, will also direct and write the script for A Quiet Place, which Variety reports is “set on a farm where a supernatural being has been terrifying a family for some time.”

This will be the first film to co-star Blunt and Krasinski, and it will also be his first time directing for a major studio. A Quiet Place also marks a drastic switch in material for Krasinksi, who has never worked in genre before. In addition to The Hollars, Krasinski previously directed the 2009 David Foster Wallace-inspired Brief Conversations with Hideous Men, as well as three episodes of The Office, the NBC comedy he starred in for nearly a decade.

Michael Bay will produce with his Partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller of Platinum Dunes, the studio behind The Purge and Ouija horror franchises. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote an earlier draft of the script and will executive produce alongside Krasinski and his Sunday Night partner Alyson Seeger. Krasinski previously worked with Platinum Dunes as the star of Bay’s Benghazi war drama 13 Hours. Dunes is also producing the Amazon series Jack Ryan, which will star Krasinski as the latest incarnation of the frequently adapted CIA spy.

In addition to Jack Ryan, Krasinski will next appear in Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Detroit Riots movie. He and Blunt will both lend their voices to the animated adventure Animal Crackers. Blunt is also lending her voice to Gnomeo and Juliette: Sherlock Gnomes and My Little Pony: The Movie, and is taking over for Julie Andrews in the iconic role of Mary Poppins for Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.