John Legend on the Hardest Part of Writing Music for ‘La La Land’

By now most of you have heard the incredible buzz on La La Land. After all, since the film premiered in early September, audience after audience has been wowed by writer-director Damien Chazelle’s second feature with many saying it’s the frontrunner for Best Picture at next year’s Academy Awards. And like everyone else talking about the film, I’m in complete agreement: La La Land knocked me on my ass and I left the theater stunned by what Chazelle composed on screen. The way he mixes an old fashioned Hollywood musical with a modern day story about life and relationships is nothing short of amazing. While some wondered if Chazelle could top his last film, Whiplash, which showcased a true talent behind the camera, La La Land is even better. I can’t recommend it enough. The film stars Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, Finn Wittrock, Callie Hernandez, Sonoya Mizuno, Jessica Rothe, Tom Everette Scott, Josh Pence, and J.K. Simmons.

With the film about to expand into more cities, I recently sat down with John Legend for an exclusive video interview. He talked about making his feature film debut in La La Land, if he was nervous before filming, the hardest part of writing music for a movie, if he caught the acting bug, how he always wants to complete a song when he goes into the studio to write, and a lot more.

