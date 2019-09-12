John Mulaney’s Next Special Will Be a Children’s Variety Show

0

John Mulaney is one of the funniest people on the planet. I consider myself a stand-up comedy connoisseur, and Mulaney’s stuff is consistently hilarious, especially all his jokes involving the Law & Order franchise. It seems like Mulaney is everywhere lately, and he kind of comes off like a big kid. I mean, the name of his 2018 special was Kid Gorgeous, after all. And now he’s turning to actual kids for his next special. Don’t worry, no need to call the SVU.

In a new interview with Esquire, Mulaney revealed that his new special will be a children’s variety show modeled on the children’s entertainment he loved growing up, including Sesame Street, the PBS series 3-2-1 Contact, and the Maurice Sendak–Carole King musical Really Rosie. Mulaney wants the series to appeal to kids and adults alike… just like Big Mouth, the Netflix animated series on which he voices one of the leads opposite Nick Kroll. I think he knows how to talk to kids, which is to essentially talk to them like short adults, and as such, he might be on to something with this idea.

“It’s something I’d like to watch,” Mulaney said of the children’s variety show, adding that he doesn’t “wanna do anything anyone else is doing.”

According to Esquire, the new special will feature musical bits and sketches, including one where a kid does a book report on Joan Didion’s The Year of Magical Thinking, having been under the impression that the book was about performing magic tricks. Leaving all judgments aside, it’s safe to say that, indeed, no one else is doing that. Whether that’s for good reason remains to be seen.

Kudos to Mulaney for trying something different, but these kids had better be freakin’ hysterical. I’m talking Good Boys-level funny. Because anything less would impugn Mulaney’s sterling stand-up track record. And you’re god damn right this article didn’t mention his failed sitcom, because true Mulaney fans don’t talk about that! Silence is golden, my friends. Speaking of which, there’s no word on where we’ll see this special… or when, so stay tuned!