‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Promises Keanu Reeves Will Kill Everyone

John Wick came out of nowhere to become an action cult hit, and Lionsgate now realizes the tremendous franchise they have on their hands. In John Wick: Chapter 2, Keanu Reeves reprises his titular role as legendary hitman John Wick and is forced out of retirement once again when a former associate plots to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild.

Basically, it’s an excuse for Wick to kill lots and lots of people in cool and stylish ways, and I’m more excited for the sequel now that I know what to expect. The original was a little overhyped (not the fault of the film, but of people who were understandably excited by well-made action cinema), but now that expectations are in check, it looks like Chapter 2 will be a total blast. To be fair, Keanu Reeves has only been in one good sequel (Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey), but I would love it if he had a healthy, ongoing franchise, and John Wick could be just the ticket.

Lionsgate has released a new TV spot for the film, and what’s encouraging is that even though this is clearly an R-rated film, you don’t have to show gore to demonstrate that director Chad Stahelski has clearly upped his game for the sequel.

Check out the new John Wick: Chapter 2 TV spot below. The film also stars John Leguizamo, Lance Reddick, Bridget Moynahan, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Common, Peter Stormare, and Riccardo Scamarcio. John Wick: Chapter 2 opens in theaters on February 10th.

Here’s the official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 2: