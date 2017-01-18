‘John Wick Chapter 2’: Keanu Reeves’ New Dog Gives a Stare-Down in First Clip

0

Lionsgate has unveiled the first clip from John Wick: Chapter 2, and it includes a VERY MUCH ALIVE canine companion, just so you know. The first film marked the directorial debut of longtime stunt coordinators and second-unit directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, and was one of those “out of nowhere” movies that really struck a chord with audiences—assuming you could make it past the opening scene. Indeed, that film famously features the brutal murder of the titular assassin’s puppy, which is the inciting incident that kicks off his revenge spree. For the sequel, it appears that Keanu Reeves has himself a new dog, and if this one dies then Stahelski has some explaining to do.

Stahleski directs this sequel solo as co-director David Leitch was busy with his own solo effort The Coldest City (and is now attached to helm Deadpool 2). The story of John Wick 2 finds the assassin once again coming out of retirement as a former associate is plotting to take over the international assassins’ guild. Wick takes his ass-kickings to Rome where conveniently finds himself all out of bubble gum.

This clip is brief, but we see Wick returning to the hotel from the first movie as Lance Reddick reprises his role as the clerk. There appears to be a “No Pups Allowed” policy beyond the front desk, but Wick’s canine companion is well behaved. Again, please don’t kill this dog guys.

Check out the trailer below. John Wick: Chapter 2 also stars Common, Riccardo Scamarcio, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, with John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane. The film opens in theaters on February 10th.