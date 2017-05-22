Exclusive: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Deleted Scene Sees John Leguizamo Taking a Beating

0

Today, we’re pleased to bring you a John Wick: Chapter 2 deleted scene. The scene likely took place early in the movie where the antagonist Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) tracks down John Wick’s mechanic Aurelio (John Leguizamo) to find the eponymous assassin. Aurelio, being a loyal friend who also prizes the confidentiality of his clientele, holds back on giving away Wick’s location, but D’Antonio really knows how to twist the knife (figuratively speaking).

It’s not a bad scene, but I can also understand why it was cut. While it gives you a bit more of Aurelio (and who’s to argue against more John Leguizamo), it takes up valuable time trying to get the villain from point A to point B when it ultimately doesn’t really matter how he finds Wick. While I’m sure there are some nitpickers who were furious that a powerful crime lord can easily find Wick, the storytelling details aren’t worth the time commitment. It’s much better if the story gets moving as quickly as possible.

Check out the deleted scene below and decide if you would have kept it in the movie. We’ve also included a fun little featurette where Abram Tarasov (Peter Stormare) announces an upcoming tribute to all of the people John Wick has killed. You can check that out at Facebook.com/JohnWickMovie at 1PM EST/10AM PST. Sounds like it will be a fun watch.

John Wick: Chapter 2 hits Digital HD tomorrow. It will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 13th.

Here’s the official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 2: