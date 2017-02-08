Keanu Reeves on Taking the Stunts to a New Level in ‘John Wick 2′

0

With John Wick: Chapter 2 opening on February 10th, I got to sit down with Keanu Reeves a few days ago for an exclusive video interview. During the interview he talked about what he wanted to see happen in the sequel, how he prepares to film the action, the awesome opening action set piece, how much are the brutal ways John Wick kills people thought out in advance and how much are figured out in the moment, the stair stunt sequence (trust me this one is nuts), his thoughts on a John Wick 3, and a lot more.

For fans of the first John Wick that are wondering if the sequel is any good, I’m happy to report it is fantastic. It opens with an insane action set piece and never stops. I don’t know how any person that paid for a full-price ticket could walk out and say they didn’t get their money’s worth. I’ve seen it three times already — trust me, it’s awesome.

For those unfamiliar with the sequel, Reeves face-off against a whole new host of friends, villains, and colleagues, played by the likes of Common, Ruby Rose, Laurence Fishburne and Riccardo Scamarcio, amongst others. The movie also sees the return of Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynihan, and Lance Reddick.

Check out what Keanu Reeves had to say in the video above and below is the official synopsis and recent trailer.

