Common and Ruby Rose on Getting to Fight Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With John Wick: Chapter 2 opening on February 10th, I got to sit down Common and Ruby Rose a few days ago for an exclusive video interview. In the John Wick sequel, they both play adversaries of John Wick (Keanu Reeves) and each of them gets to take him on one on one. During the interview they talk about their reaction to the first John Wick, what it was like getting to fight Reeves, how they trained for the role, if they got to keep any of their cool clothing from the film, and with Rose filming the giant shark movie Meg with Jason Statham, I asked her if we’ll get to see Statham punch a shark.

For fans of the first John Wick that are wondering if the sequel is any good…I’m happy to report the sequel is fantastic. It opens with an insane action set piece and it pretty much never stops. I don’t know how any person that paid for a full-price ticket could walk out and say they didn’t get their money’s worth. I can’t wait to see it again.

For those unfamiliar with the sequel, Keanu Reeves will face-off against a whole new host of friends, villains, and colleagues, played by the likes of Common, Ruby Rose, Laurence Fishburne and Riccardo Scamarcio, amongst others. The movie also sees the return of Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynihan, and Lance Reddick.

Check out what Common and Ruby Rose had to say in the video above and below is the official synopsis and recent trailer.