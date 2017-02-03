L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ Screening Tuesday Night

0

I absolutely loved the first John Wick movie. It’s one of those rare films that just does everything right and when Lionsgate announced they were going to make a sequel, my feeling was it couldn’t arrive soon enough. Thankfully, with a February 10th release date fast approaching, audiences in North America only have to wait another week to see Keanu Reeves kicking the shit out of everyone.

However, if you can’t wait to see the film, I’ve got some great news for you. Thanks to our friends at Lionsgate, we’re partnering up with Arclight Cinemas to show John Wick: Chapter 2 a few days before it’s in theaters! The screening will be in Hollywood on Tuesday, February 7th at 8pm. ArcLight is offering half of the tickets to members of their popular loyalty program, ArcLight Membership, and Collider will be giving away the other half.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See John Wick: Chapter 2”. You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until Monday morning around noon PST and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

For fans of the first John Wick that are wondering if the sequel is any good…I’m happy to report the sequel is fantastic. It opens with an insane action set piece and it pretty much never stops. I don’t know how any person that paid for a full-price ticket could walk out and say they didn’t get their money’s worth. I can’t wait to see it again.

For those unfamiliar with the sequel, Keanu Reeves will face-off against a whole new host of friends, villains, and colleagues, played by the likes of Common, Ruby Rose, and Riccardo Scamarcio, amongst others. The movie also sees the return of Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynihan, and Lance Reddick.

Finally, I’ve been to a lot of movies theaters around the world and I can honestly say ArcLight Cinemas is easily one of the best theater chains on the planet. Every single time I go see a film at an Arclight theater the picture and sound is perfect and I never have to deal with problems like the lights being on inside the theater or the sound not in stereo. If you live near an Arclight, I strongly recommend checking them out. For more on Arclight, follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Hope to see some of you Tuesday night!