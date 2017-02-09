Watch: Collider Learns How to Gun-Fu Like John Wick

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Collider Video’s own Perri Nemiroff was fortunate to sit down with John Wick: Chapter 2 director Chad Stahleski and Stunt Coordinator J.J. Perry to discuss the film, the process of putting the sequel together and of course, the incredible stunt work performed so flawlessly. Perri also had the chance to participate in stunts similar to those performed by Reeves in the film, which you can watch in the full video above.

John Wick: Chapter 2 stars Keanu Reeves as the title character along with returning actors John Leguizamo, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick. The film also sees a set of new faces joining the franchise, including Common, Laurence Fisburne, Riccardo Scamarcio and Ruby Rose.

Here's the official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 2: