‘John Wick 3’ Becomes Highest-Earner of the Franchise With $182 Million

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is officially the top dog of the headshot-a-palooza known as the John Wick franchise. The film ended the four-day holiday weekend with a worldwide total of $182 million, topping the $171.5 million take of John Wick: Chapter 2 in just ten days. Directed by Chad Stahelski, Parabellum sees Keanu Reeves reprising the role of super-assassin John Wick alongside Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and a pair of extremely good dogs who deserve most if not all of the movie’s box office haul. Check out our full review right here.

After a franchise-high opening weekend of $57 million that knocked Avengers: Endgame out of the top spot for the first time, Parabellum had a pretty solid second weekend. The gun-happy R-rated action flick played second-fiddle to Disney’s live-action Aladdin—which surprised with a whopping $112 million domestic and $234 million worldwide—but it did stay atop familiar names like Endgame and Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Extremely unsurprising now is Lionsgate announcing John Wick: Chapter 4 just three days after Parabellum hit theaters. The sequel, reported via the John Wick text line, is set to arrive on May 21, 2021.

