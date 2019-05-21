Watch: Director Chad Stahelski Goes Deep on ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ in 80-Minute Q&A

0

Last week, Collider partnered up with IMAX, Lionsgate, and director Chad Stahelski for a special screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at IMAX HQ followed by an extended Q&A. During the almost 80-minute (!) Q&A, Stahelski talked about how the story came together, the way they design the action set pieces, how Halle Berry got involved, what the production did to train the dogs, why he doesn’t like shaky camera footage, how they came up with the horse sequence, why directors are always working on tone and pacing in the editing room, what he learned from early screenings, his decades long friendship with Keanu Reeves, which action set piece gave him nightmares, the status of The Continental TV series and the Highlander reboot, and so much more it would be impossible to list everything here.

Trust me, if you’re a John Wick fan and want to learn how Chapter 3 was made, you’re going to learn a lot watching this Q&A. Check out what Chad Stahelski had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

As you may recall, at the end of John Wick: Chapter 2, Wick (Keanu Reeves) was declared “excommunicado” and a global bounty had been put on his head for killing Santino inside the sanctuary of the Continental hotel. John Wick: Chapter 3 picks up almost immediately after the end of the previous film. John Wick: Chapter 3 also stars Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Anelica Huston, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tiger Hu Chen, and Yayan Ruhian.

Finally, a huge thank you to Chad Stahelski, IMAX and Lionsgate for making this screening happen!

