Watch: Director Chad Stahelski Goes Deep on ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ in 80-Minute Q&A

Last week, Collider partnered up with IMAX, Lionsgate, and director Chad Stahelski for a special screening of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at IMAX HQ followed by an extended Q&A. During the almost 80-minute (!) Q&A, Stahelski talked about how the story came together, the way they design the action set pieces, how Halle Berry got involved, what the production did to train the dogs, why he doesn’t like shaky camera footage, how they came up with the horse sequence, why directors are always working on tone and pacing in the editing room, what he learned from early screenings, his decades long friendship with Keanu Reeves, which action set piece gave him nightmares, the status of The Continental TV series and the Highlander reboot, and so much more it would be impossible to list everything here.
Trust me, if you’re a John Wick fan and want to learn how Chapter 3 was made, you’re going to learn a lot watching this Q&A. Check out what Chad Stahelski had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.
As you may recall, at the end of John Wick: Chapter 2, Wick (Keanu Reeves) was declared “excommunicado” and a global bounty had been put on his head for killing Santino inside the sanctuary of the Continental hotel. John Wick: Chapter 3 picks up almost immediately after the end of the previous film. John Wick: Chapter 3 also stars Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Anelica Huston, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tiger Hu Chen, and Yayan Ruhian.
Finally, a huge thank you to Chad Stahelski, IMAX and Lionsgate for making this screening happen!
Chad Stahelski:
- After wrapping John Wick 2, when did Lionsgate approach him about John Wick 3?
- When did he start designing the action set pieces?
- Talks about how they come up with the story and the horses.
- How long does it take to prepare the action scenes with the actors and stunt teams?
- When did he realize Halle Berry would be great for the role and how did she get involved?
- What Halle Berry did to work with the dogs in the film.
- How much is he figuring out the way they are going to shoot a sequence in advance and how much is figured out on set?
- Why he doesn’t like shaky cam footage on set.
- Why he has all his department heads on set during rehearsals.
- Why he likes symmetrical editing.
- How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?
- Why directors are always working on tone and pacing.
- What was the last thing that almost made it into the movie and why did he cut it out?
- What did he learn from test screenings that impacted the finished film?
His relationship with Keanu and what he’s willing to do on set.
- Which action set piece gave him nightmares?
- Which action scenes were the toughest to crack in terms of filming them and figuring them out?
- What did he learn co-directing the first film and the first sequel that he brought to John Wick 3?
- Does he have any set pieces that have come thisclose to being made but for whatever reason hasn’t been done yet?
- Talks about building the glass house for Wick
- What was it take to get stunts considered in the award race?
- What stunts have blown him away in other films?
- The opening John Wick 3 set piece with an almost eight-foot athlete.
- What’s the status of The Continental TV series?
- What’s the status of his Highlander movie?
- What TV show would he love to guest direct?
- How did he put together the writers?
- Talks about the original pitch/script of John Wick and how that changed.
- What musicals would he like to tackle?
- Tons more fan questions…