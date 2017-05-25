Movie Talk: ‘John Wick 3′ Production Details; Joseph Kozinski Eyed for ‘Top Gun 2′

Facebook Messenger

by      May 25, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Thursday, May 25th, 2017) John Campea, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • John Wick 3 could film later this year; Chad Stahelski might not return
  • First trailer for Wonder starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
