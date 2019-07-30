‘John Wick 3’ Digital and Blu-ray Release Date, Details, and Trailer Revealed

0

Lionsgate has announced just when the John Wick 3 Digital HD release date will occur, as well as what kinds of bonus features you’ll find on the home video release of one of the most popular films of the year. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum arrives on Digital on August 23rd, followed by a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, and On Demand release on September 10th.

The home video release is packed with bonus features that offer a closer look at the mythology and world of John Wick 3, as well as behind-the-scenes footage that reveals how the insane action in the film was captured. Indeed, a featurette titled “Dog Fu” sparks particular interest.

The major bummer here is that there is no feature-length audio commentary from director Chad Stahelski. Audio commentaries are like catnip for cinephiles, offering an intimate and extended look inside a director’s intention and craftsmanship. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like there will be one for John Wick 3.

Still, fans of the film will no doubt be eager to own it (especially as streaming availability is becoming increasingly erratic). Check out the John Wick 3 Blu-ray trailer below, followed by the full list of bonus features.

4K UHD / BLU-RAY / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

“Parabellum: Legacy of the High Table” Featurette

“Excommunicado” Featurette

“Check Your Sights” Featurette

“Saddle Up Wick” Featurette

“Bikes, Blades, Bridges, and Bits” Featurette

“Continental in the Desert” Featurette

“Dog Fu” Featurette

“House of Transparency” Featurette

“Shot by Shot” Featurette

Theatrical Trailer #1

Theatrical Trailer #2

John Wick HexGame Trailer

“Behind the Scenes of John Wick Hex” Featurette

DVD SPECIAL FEATURES