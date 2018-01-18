Confirmed: Chad Stahelski Returning to Direct ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’

0

We’ve got some updates for the Continental crowd. Lionsgate is all in on the sleeper hit turned tentpole franchise John Wick, with John Wick: Chapter 3 set for May 17, 2019 and a spinoff TV series in the works at Starz. Considering the studio’s enthusiasm for the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise, it should come as no surprise that the wheels are already in motion on the sequel.

Earlier today, some reports about John Wick: Chapter 3 popped up online via The Hashtag Show, who reported that director Chad Stahelski is set to return for Chapter 3. Our Editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub did some digging and confirmed the news. Stahelski, who co-directed the first film before flying solo on the sequel, will return to the world of Wick for the third film.

The report states that Chapter 3 was gearing up to being principle photography in New York City on March 1st, with other locations potentially including Spain and Russia, along with the casting news that Stahelski is seeking an actress for a female role and that The Wolverine star Hiroyuki Sanada is set to join the cast the film’s central antagonist, the leader of a Japanese crime syndicate. We were unable to confirm any of these reports.