New ‘John Wick 3’ Image Reveals Anjelica Huston as “The Director”

0

John Wick is coming back to theaters next year, and he’s bringing some new friends with him. We’ve already met Halle Berry‘s Sofia, a John Wick 3 newcomer who shares a past with Wick, and now Empire has a new image revealing another lady from John’s backstory: Anjelica Huston as The Director.

“We’re trying to make it that there are different tribes, less nondescript assassins,” Franchise star Keanu Reeves told the outlet. “Anjelica Huston is playing this Roma Ruska character.” filmmaker Chad Stahelski previously revealed that she’s “someone who was responsible for [Wick’s] upbringing and his protection,” and described John Wick 3 as “a little bit of an origin story.”

Of course, we know Wick is going to be on the like never before after he broke Hotel Continental’s strictest law and ended up on every hitman’s kill list, so it makes sense that he’s going to turn to a few familiar faces from his past. Who else from Wick’s past will we meet, and just how big is this world of international super killers? We’ll find out when John Wick 3 opens May 17, 2019.

The film also stars Ian McShane, Lawrence Fishburne, Jason Mantzoukas, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tiger Hu Chen, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Lance Reddick, Common, and Ruby Rose. Check out the first look at Huston’s mysterious new character in the image below.

Here is the full synopsis for John Wick 3:

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.

For more on all things John Wick, check out our recent related write-ups: